Hyundai just dropped a teaser for the 2020 Veloster N. But isn’t the 2020 Veloster N already here? Jump onto Hyundai’s website right now and yes, you can build your very own 2020 hot hatchback with extras such as the Performance Package and a range of accessories like floor mats, cargo nets, and the all-important wheel locks. One option you can’t choose is a dual-clutch transmission, because it’s not offered. But it will be soon.

That’s the crux of this new teaser video, featured above. The clip itself doesn’t really give much away, but the Hyundai N Worldwide video does clearly mention DCT through a hashtag. The video also shows the hot Veloster pulling off some cool drifts, which a DCT won't really help with on a front-wheel-drive car. It will help acceleration runs though, and actually, if you watch very closely at the beginning, you'll catch a fleeting glimpse of the driver grabbing a gear with a paddle. So yeah, it looks like the deal is sealed for a Veloster N DCT.

It’s not exactly a surprise. We heard rumblings of a DCT coming to Hyundai’s stable way back in 2018. In 2019 there were test mule sightings at the Nürburgring, showing cars with reverse lights blinking on and off quickly before moving forward. That’s a telltale sign of an automatic, which in this case would almost certainly include a manual mode. Back then, we expected to see the DCT option appear on the Veloster N before 2020 but Hyundai remained very quiet on the subject. Until now, anyway.

There’s still no mention of details for the DCT as far as the number of ratios, or when it will be offered on the hot hatch. However, Hyundai specifically identifies the DCT with the 2020 version of the Veloster N, and since it’s already April 2020, we expect an official word on the new gearbox very soon.