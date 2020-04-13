Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody will be able to give their muscle car a little more style soon because the Brass Monkey color wheels will be available for the first time on the broader model. Mopar Insiders discovered the listing for the new option in Dodge's dealer order guide. Motor1.com has reached out the automaker for confirmation.

The Brass Monkey shade will adorn the existing Devil's Rim design that has five sets of double spokes. They measure 20 inches in diameter and 11 inches wide. These wheels add $1,095 to the Charger's price, according to Mopar Insiders.

Gallery: Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody On Brass Monkey Wheels

5 Photos

Challenger SRT Hellcat buyers will also be able to get Brass Monkey wheels. They'll also be 20 inches in diameter but 9.5 inches wide.

Save Thousands On A New Dodge Charger MSRP $ 30,965 MSRP $ 30,965 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The Charger, along with the Challenger, is currently not in production because the factory building the models is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chargers with the Brass Monkey wheels won't be available until assembly restarts, and that won't happen until May 4 at the absolute earliest.

Recent spy shots indicate that the even higher performance Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is well into development. It would likely share the powertrain with the Redeye variant of the Challenger Hellcat like putting a 6.2-liter V8 making 797 horsepower (594 kilowatts) and 707 pound-feet (958 Newton-meters) of torque under the hood. The photos indicate that the styling wouldn't change much, except for a different hood design. There are no details yet about when the hotter model might debut.