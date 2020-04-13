Travelling is prohibited in most parts of the world these days due to the coronavirus epidemic. Staying at home for weeks gives us the chance to plan the first trip for the time when the outbreak will (hopefully) be completely over. For those of you who want to visit Switzerland, here’s one interesting idea to consider.

The mountainous Central European country is home to numerous lakes, villages, and the high peaks of the Alps - and is generally a lovely place to spend your holiday. One way to improve the experience even further is to rent an exotic car and spend days sightseeing the country's countless landmarks. And to do it in a unique style, you can book this Chevrolet Corvette C5 pickup.

Gallery: Chevrolet Corvette C5 truck

2 Photos

Brought to our attention by the folks over at Carscoops, the two-door truck has a two-tone sky blue and white finish, and comes with a nice little cargo bed, which replaces the original hatch and rear window. From the available photos, the small truck looks to have a high built quality and to be in a pristine condition.

The best thing is that there’s a company in Switzerland that actually offers this C5 truck as a rent-a-car option. It’s currently owned by Neufeld’s Special Cars Zurich and, unfortunately, it’s available for hire only for special occasions. And just because your trip to the country will undoubtedly be very special, we believe you’ll be allowed to book it.