The Genesis G70 is up for a major facelift for the model year 2021 and up to this point, information about the luxury compact sedan is a bit scarce. That's quite understandable as the current situation dictates a bit of a slow down when it comes to new vehicles getting launched in the market.

But then again, Genesis didn't back down with the G80's online debut last month, and we're expecting the Korean luxury marque to do the same for its smaller sedan sibling.

Gallery: 2021 Genesis G70 Rendering By AtchaCars

23 Photos

Now, while we are on the subject of the G80, what would the G70 look like if it were to wear the G80's new sharp suit? Korea's AtchaCars took time to redesign the current G70 with the current styling for us to see.

Bearing the wider grille and split headlights first seen on the Genesis GV80, the G70 rendering here looks sportier than its midsize brother – thanks largely to the enlarged lower grille with huge intakes.

Those are basically the things added by AtchaCars here but they actually give us an idea of what the upcoming G70 facelift would look like if it were to adopt the split headlamp configuration.

While we mentioned that information about the 2021 G70 is scarce at this point, reports suggest that it will still come with the same turbocharged 2.0-liter and six-speed manual gearbox. It's unclear, though, if Genesis will use GV80's new twin-turbo 3.5L engine in place of the current 3.3L twin-turbo V6. A wagon version is also being considered, though we are taking this with a grain of salt.

Nevertheless, the Genesis G70 will get its mid-cycle facelift sooner than later, that's for sure. All we need to do now is to wait for further announcement from the Korean luxury marque.