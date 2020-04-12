The base 2020 Chevy Corvette and the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 aren't really on the same ground when it comes to pricing. As everyone knows, the Corvette C8 starts at under $60,000, while the base Shelby GT500 is at $73,995 – that's assuming that you'll buy both without the hefty dealer markups.

Now, both are American high-performance cars and if you're in the market for one, it would be a tough task to choose between these two. That's most especially if you get the Corvette with the Z51 Performance Package, which brings the C8 more or less near the GT500's price tag.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Shelby GT500

166 Photos

That's the very situation by the video uploader here. Youtube's Speed Phenom owns both a base Mustang Shelby GT500 and a Corvette with Z51 package, and both cars were both at almost the same price tag.

We've seen the GT500 and the Corvette go head-to-head on a drag race before, however, many argued that a drag strip wasn’t really the best place to compare both cars in but on a race track, rather. We agree, so here's a video to satisfy our curiosity.

Both tested at the Willow Springs Raceway in California, the owner gives us a corner-to-corner analysis of both cars. The video embedded on top of this page may be lengthy, but it's worth the time if you're looking to buy one of these cars.

Save Thousands On A New Ford Mustang MSRP $ 27,490 MSRP $ 27,490 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Problem is, production for both cars is at a halt at this time due to the coronavirus crisis, so you may have to wait before you can get your hands on your new toy. On the bright side, this gives you ample time to watch comparisons online to aid you with your decision.