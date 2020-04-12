Arctic Trucks has built a reputation in making tough pickup trucks that look the part. You may have heard the name from the Toyota Hilux and Land Cruiser that the company prepared for Top Gear's expedition to the Magnetic North Pole in 2007, as well as the beastly VW Amarok that it modified last year.

Simply put, Arctic Trucks has already made a name for itself for quite a time now, and we think it will continue to do so with great strides.

There's just one problem, though – the Icelandic tuner isn't really known to touch Blue Oval trucks, specifically the Ford F-150. It does have a version of the F-350, yes, but the base truck of the Ford Raptor has never been given the Arctic Trucks treatment ever. Well, that ends today.

Teased over at its official Facebook fan page, Arctic Trucks presents its version of the F-150 with a 44-inch conversion, thus it may come with the AT44 name. However, information about the F-150 AT44 is scarce at this point and the company's website fails to provide information as well at the time of this writing.

Nevertheless, we do know that the F-150 AT44 will sit on 44-inch of Nokian tires that wear the Nokian Polar Expedition tread compound. We're not sure of the F-150 trim, as well, but it looks like it's powered by Ford's 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6. Tuning is still unknown at this point.

Arctic Trucks CEO Emil Grimsson is said to have tested the F-150 AT44 for two weeks in Iceland, and he seems to be happy with its performance in those harsh conditions. Here is Grimsson's uploaded video on Youtube for some teasers on the F-150 AT44.