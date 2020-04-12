There are car collections that are meant to be seen by the world, and there are car collections that are meant to be seen only by its owner. The cars you are about to see in this video are obviously from the latter. Sometimes, a lot of car nuts like to fly under the radar, picking up their next dream car or hunting for that elusive collectible totally on the down-low, dropping a huge sum on an auction under a proxy or different name. It's a sort of private enjoyment thing, and it means even more if every car has some sort of history behind it. So, imagine the excitement when Larry and his team from Ammo NYC, expert detailers with their own huge YouTube following, were given access to what is essentially a hidden time capsule with at least 300 cars hiding in three different garages.

Gallery: The Mother Of All ‘Barn Finds’ Has 300 Cars Collecting Dust For Years

A little backstory, about five years ago, a friend of Larry gave him a call about a supposed secret car collection, which they tried to get access to but never found success. That is, until just a few weeks ago when the owner of the said collection reached out to Larry and said that he was ready to start selling these cars and that they would need a thorough detailing and cleaning before they started going on sale. This car collection started in the 1970s, and most of the cars have never seen the light of day and have been sitting in storage for close to 40 years. Asking if it would be okay to film, the owner said it was no problem at all. The first car to be cleaned was a $1-million Bizzarrini P538, a racecar built in the mid-1960s to take on Le Mans, and was the brainchild of Giotto Bizzarrini, an engineer that worked closely with Alfa Romeo and Ferrari (250 GTO). Only two examples are known to have been built.

If that's not an indication of what else is hiding in the dark corners of the collection, then I don't know what is. Heavily requested by his million-plus subscribers, an essentially unedited version of the actual collection tour was uploaded on YouTube, and there are some very rare and interesting prototypes parked among famous one-offs and handbuilt racing machines.

Everything from last production models, vintage hotrods, motorcycles, scooters, race prototypes, regular street cars, and even ex-movie star cars can be found in and among the several levels of parked history. Check out the whole video and enjoy.