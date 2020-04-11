Time and again, SUVs battling against each other in drag races have become a common sight, to the point that some may be forgetting that these huge machines are more appropriate on dirt rather than on pavement.

As such, it's refreshing to see a different competition this week coming from CarWow. Instead of the usual drag races, four SUVs met each other in a grassy field to see which one has the greatest pull and the mightiest in a tug-of-war battle.

Gallery: Audi Q7, VW Touareg, Land Cruiser, Discovery Tug Of War

9 Photos

The contenders on this video were the Audi Q7, Volkswagen Touareg, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Land Rover Discovery. This seems like a fair fight, but let's go through the numbers first.

The Audi Q7 and Volkswagen Touareg are vastly similar – built atop the same platform and powered by the same 3.0L V6 turbodiesel that produces 286 metric horsepower (210 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. The difference, however, lies on their total weight wherein the Q7 was 209 pounds (95 kilograms) heavier than the Touareg.

But, spoiler alert: both German SUVs didn't stand a chance against the Land Rover Discovery. Just about when Mat Watson was about to give up against the Land Rover, he pulled out another card to challenge the British SUV: a Toyota Land Cruiser.

With a weaker four-banger against the Discovery, can the Toyota stand a chance in this game of pull? Watch the video on top of this page to find out. And oh, a bit of a warning, this video was full of memes for undisclosed reasons.