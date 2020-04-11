Which is the king of pull among these SUVs?
Time and again, SUVs battling against each other in drag races have become a common sight, to the point that some may be forgetting that these huge machines are more appropriate on dirt rather than on pavement.
As such, it's refreshing to see a different competition this week coming from CarWow. Instead of the usual drag races, four SUVs met each other in a grassy field to see which one has the greatest pull and the mightiest in a tug-of-war battle.
Gallery: Audi Q7, VW Touareg, Land Cruiser, Discovery Tug Of War
The contenders on this video were the Audi Q7, Volkswagen Touareg, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Land Rover Discovery. This seems like a fair fight, but let's go through the numbers first.
The Audi Q7 and Volkswagen Touareg are vastly similar – built atop the same platform and powered by the same 3.0L V6 turbodiesel that produces 286 metric horsepower (210 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. The difference, however, lies on their total weight wherein the Q7 was 209 pounds (95 kilograms) heavier than the Touareg.
But, spoiler alert: both German SUVs didn't stand a chance against the Land Rover Discovery. Just about when Mat Watson was about to give up against the Land Rover, he pulled out another card to challenge the British SUV: a Toyota Land Cruiser.
With a weaker four-banger against the Discovery, can the Toyota stand a chance in this game of pull? Watch the video on top of this page to find out. And oh, a bit of a warning, this video was full of memes for undisclosed reasons.