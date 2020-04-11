Remember Jeep Gladiator's Super Bowl Ad featuring Bill Murray and Punxsutawney Phil from Groundhog Day? Yeah, that's one of the cutest commercials made for the sporting occasion and one of the most effective, we think.

But remember the last line of that commercial? It's "No day is the same in a Jeep Gladiator."

With the current coronavirus pandemic rummaging through the United States and the rest of the world, everyone is expected to stay in our houses and observe social distancing. In short, every day is the same, whether you own a Jeep Gladiator or not.

Gallery: Bill Murray's Jeep Gladiator From Super Bowl Ad Is For Sale

4 Photos

Because of that, Jeep has tweaked its Super Bowl ad into something that will reflect the current situation. Starting off with Murray waking up at exactly 6:00 a.m. and doing nothing because, yes, that's pretty much what's happening these days.

The commercial went on with a reminder to stay home and stay healthy, then it ends with a hopeful thought: "When all this is over, the trails will be waiting." Yes, Jeep. The trails will be waiting indeed.

There's also one thing we've noticed in the tweaked Groundhog Day commercial – the vehicle at the end of the clip was a Jeep Wrangler, as opposed to the Gladiator that was used before. Not that it's a big deal but something our careful eyes noticed while watching the quick video.

Do you know why this is so? That's because the orange Gladiator that Murray used on the commercial has already been sold. We checked the previous listing on Moore Motor Sales in Michigan and the celebrity Gladiator isn't there anymore.