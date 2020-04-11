They say first impressions last, and when the Hummer name was finally under GM's wing, it released three models aimed at scratching an itch that was arguably better left untouched. Sure, let's all agree that the H1 was pretty darn close to the Humvee we all loved; capable, brutish, and unapologetic. But everything after that was an exercise in either bad timing and bad marketing; no one really wanted a truck that embraced the same values in a world that was more aware or more "sensitive". Fast forward to early 2020, and GMC has just announced that the Hummer name will be making a comeback, and in an environmentally responsible way.

And we're one step closer to seeing on the roads, as GM Authority did some digging and have come across the actual file pertaining to the trademark filed by General Motors for its new logo on the upcoming GMC Hummer EV. Filed on April 2nd, 2020 under the category Goods and Services for “motor land vehicles, namely, automobiles, trucks and sport utility vehicles; bicycles”, the actual serial number is 88784232. The filing comes at no surprise and is the closest look we get at the new Hummer logo. Gone is the dated, blocky design, adopting a more chiseled down and modernized" take on the logo. Now, it looks more forward-thinking and technology-oriented, hinting at its EV platform and features that have yet to be fully revealed.

The GMC Hummer EV will be available as a pickup truck and SUV and will ride on GM's BT1 EV platform. Expect 800V fast-charging at up to 350 kW and an estimated maximum range of 400 miles per charge. If all things go to plan, the electric Hummer debuts in full on May 20 ahead of its on-sale date of fall 2021. It’ll offer more than 1,000 horsepower and generate a reported 11,500 pound-feet of torque, allowing it to hit 60 miles per hour in about 3.0 seconds.