Not one to usually back down from a performance battle with other go-fast brands, Alfa Romeo together with their Quadrifoglio performance arm has been known to cook up some stylishly fast vehicles. If you saw the four-leaf clover symbol sitting on the fenders of a Stelvio and Giulia, you'll know that they meant business, as if the big wheels, more pronounced diffusers, and aggressive aero kits were not enough of a giveaway. Of Alfa Romeo's current lineup in the United States, the 4C is the only one without the full-on Quadrifoglio spec, and it seems that the upcoming Tonale won't be getting the same treatment, too.

Gallery: Alfa Romeo tonale 2020, fist leaked pictures

According to the Italian site of Autoblog, Alfa's latest hybrid compact SUV will hit the European market in the first quarter of 2021, and that the production model should be revealed in late 2020. Preparations have already been underway at Alfa Romeo's Pomigliano d'Arco plant, and, taking into consideration the global health issue, it seems that they're sticking to the initial plans to get the Tonale on the road as soon as possible. Rumor also has it that the Tonale won't be initially offered in a performance Quadrifoglio trim, citing that the Italian manufacturer is "rethinking its commercial objectives, and aiming at attracting premium customers who love Italian design and an efficient product." This is part of the FCA Group's intention to achieve profitability without taking too many risks with their latest products.

Underneath, the Alfa Romeo Tonale shares the same platform as the Jeep Renegade and will offer up to 330 horsepower in its top trim. Alfa Romeo's second SUV, the Tonale will be equipped with a 48V electric motor to assist the turbocharged 2.0-liter in-line four-cylinder. Naturally, Alfa Romeo hasn't provided any comments on the rumors, leaving us to wait until we get closer to the end of the year to learn even more.