The 2020 Chevy Corvette is well underway on its customer deliveries, which means all of the 2,695 examples of the mid-engine sports car are probably in the hands of their rightful owners by now. While subsequent orders for the 'Vette C8 will most likely be for the 2021 model year, considering that the current production in Bowling Green is suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, it's still interesting to see what the Corvette could offer with its three trim levels: 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT.

We've seen the base 1LT's interior closely before, as well as the mid-level 2LT's more feature-laden cabin, but we haven't seen the top-level 3LT until today.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT Interior

11 Photos

In this video by HorsePower Obsessed posted over at Youtube, the 3LT's cabin has been examined thoroughly to see what makes it different from the lower trims.

At almost $72,000, the Corvette 3LT picks up from what the 2LT has, such as a rearview camera mirror, a colored head-up display, heated/cooled seats, heated steering wheel, advanced blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic warning, wireless charging, and a 14-speaker Boss audio system.

What makes the 3LT stand out is its well-bolstered GT2 seats with suede microfiber accents, with 13 interior color options to choose from.

Although, expect more on the 2021 Corvette according to a report that has been revealed recently. Expect wireless Apple CarPlay, all-weather floor liners, and a couple of new seat combinations.

Chevrolet said that the Corvette C8's production will remain to be based on orders, and not one sample will sit on dealerships waiting for a buyer. So, if you're planning to buy one after the pandemic is over, you might need to wait further before you can get your hands on your newest toy.