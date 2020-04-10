The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban RST wasn't among the trim levels of the new generation of the SUV that was on display to the press at the model's introduction. Although, Chevy did have the smaller Tahoe RST there. Now, spy shots offer a glimpse of the big rig on the road, and it doesn't wear any camouflage.

Gallery: 2021 Chevrolet Suburban RST Spy Shots

10 Photos

Compared to other trim levels of the Tahoe and Suburban, the RST gets dark front fascia trim in a color Chevy calls Black Ice. The various trim pieces on the exterior are in a mix of black and chrome. It rides on 22-inch wheels with V-shaped spokes.

The 2021 Suburban rides on a new platform. The SUV is 1.3 inches longer overall than the previous generation, and the wheelbase is 4.1 inches longer. Both it and the Tahoe now have a multi-link, independent rear suspension, which should translate to a smoother ride on the road. Depending on the trim level tech like Magnetic Ride Control and an Air Ride Adaptive Suspension are options for even more comfort.

Save Thousands On A New Chevrolet Suburban MSRP $ 52,095 MSRP $ 52,095 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The RST comes standard with a 5.3-liter V8 making 355 horsepower (265 kilowatts) with cylinder deactivation and stop-start. It hooks up to a 10-speed automatic.

Inside, the RST comes with seats with a contrasting color for the stitching. All models of the new SUVs have a 10-inch diagonal infotainment screen, and this grade has a 4.2-inch driver info screen.

Information from Cars Direct indicates that the 2021 Suburban RST starts at $61,095. Four-wheel drive an additional $3,000.

The 2021 Suburban and Tahoe were supposed to go on sale in mid-2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced General Motors to close its factories in the United States. It's not currently clear whether this could delay the new SUVs' arrival in showrooms.