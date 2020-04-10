The Motor City has come to a stop amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Not only have automakers sent workers home, but they have also shuttered production plants to help slow the spread of the disease. However, that hasn’t stopped Detroit from becoming a coronavirus hotspot, overwhelming local healthcare systems. To help, Hyundai is donating both money and testing kits to the beleaguered city.

Hyundai will donate $100,000 and 10,000 COVID-19 tests, according to Crain’s Detroit Business, which will help expand coronavirus testing at the Michigan State Fairgrounds. The site, which opened March 27, is expected to have the capacity to begin testing 1,000 a day on Monday; however, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said at his daily coronavirus briefing that the city needs 2,000 tests a day, and to build from there.

Automakers around the world have stepped up to help in various ways. Hyundai announced last week that it’d extend warranties that were set to expire between March and June of this year until June 30, 2020. Kia announced the same a few days later. Both Hyundai and Genesis announced they’d make up to six car payments for owners who lose their jobs during the pandemic. Hyundai isn’t along in helpings its customers, as other automakers have also announced their own relief programs.

There are other ways automakers are helping, too. Ford announced at the end of last month that it was working with 3M and GE Healthcare to expand medical equipment production and to make protective face shields for medical workers. Jaguar Land Rover donated more than 160 cars to help in the coronavirus fight while GM is preparing to build much-needed ventilators. It’s wonderful to see companies big and small help their workers and communities during these uncertain times.