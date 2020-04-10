Chevrolet released the first details about the 2021 Traverse back in March this year, following the model’s best sales year ever in the 2019 calendar year. The mid-cycle refresh brought fresh design improvements, updated interior options, new in-car technology, and others. It turns out, however, that it won’t reach the company’s showrooms this year.

In a very brief announcement, Honda has confirmed it won’t have the 2021 Traverse on sale during the 2020 calendar year. In fact, there won’t be a refreshed 2021 Traverse as the SUV’s launch has been delayed for at least several months.

“The timing for launch of the refreshed Chevrolet Traverse has been revised. It will now launch in calendar year 2021 as a 2022 model. We will share more details as we get closer to launch.”

At this point, it’s very difficult to predict the on-sale date of the revised model but logic tells us that Chevrolet would probably aim for an early launch in the calendar 2021. This is just an assumption, of course, and we’ll have to wait for new announcements coming from the company to have an official confirmation.

The upgrades for the new model year are focused mainly on the tech front where the Traverse gets a more comprehensive range of driver-assist systems. These include automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams, front pedestrian braking, forward collision warning, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning. Also new is the Safety Alert Seat system but Chevy is limiting that feature to the Traverse Premier and High Country models only.

No mechanical upgrades are reported to this moment which means the family-hauler will continue to be powered by last year's 3.6-liter V6 and nine-speed automatic transmission.