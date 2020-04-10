For a mainstream compact crossover, the Volkswagen T-Roc already has an impressive lineup that includes the regular model, the T-Roc R performance variant, and the T-Roc Cabriolet two-door convertible. On top of that, the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer has plans to launch even yet another sibling, if we are to believe a new report from AutoExpress.

Our British colleagues claim that Volkswagen could develop and introduce a T-Roc GTE, powered by a performance-oriented plug-in hybrid system. Their assumption is backed by a recent disclosure made by the company’s project manager for electrified drivetrains, Dr. Kai Philipp, who said in a press conference call that the “MQB technology gives us the possibility to do so.”

Apparently, however, a plug-in T-Roc is not of a high priority right now as the bigger and more expensive Tiguan is the next in line to get the GTE treatment. We’ve already seen prototypes of that electrified SUV out testing and it is expected to debut with the crossover's mid-cycle update.

“As we see it, we have the Tiguan SUV as one of the best settling cars in its market,” Dr. Philipp explained. “And that is what we focus on right now.”

Logic tells us, if the T-Roc GTE gets the production green light, it’ll adopt Volkswagen’s latest plug-in hybrid technology, also seen in the new Golf GTE for Europe. It uses a 1.4-liter turbocharged gasoline engine working together with an electric motor, a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a 13-kWh battery pack. In the compact hatch, the powertrain produces a peak output of 241 horsepower (174 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque.

These figures will position the potential T-Roc GTE between the current range-topper, the T-Roc R with 300 hp (224 kW), and the model with a 2.0-liter TSI engine and 190 hp (142 kW).