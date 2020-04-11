Have you ever heard of the Rolls-Royce Crabmobile? Of course not, and we don't think the British marque will ever come close into making a crustacean-looking yet opulent vehicle that drives on water.

However, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars understand that kids have their unique interpretation of what future automobiles would look like – just like when we were asked to draw a car as kids. Because of that, Rolls-Royce launched the Young Designer Competition in an effort to nurture the imagination of kids and to curb the boredom brought about by the current coronavirus pandemic.

Kids ages 16 and below may join the contest and encouraged to design their dream Rolls-Royce of the future. The company wants these kids' imaginations to run free – basically, be as creative as possible, just like the Rolls-Royce Crabmobile submitted above.

And just like the one above, the winning entry will be given a rendered illustration of the design, plus – get this – a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce ride for the winner's first day back to school. Even better, the kid's best friend will also be offered with this once-in-a-lifetime ride. Runners-up, on the other hand, receive a hand-signed certificate from Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Moreover, one lucky entry from the U.K. will also be selected and will be given a special prize. Apart from the chauffeur-driven ride to the school, the school itself will be given a new Greenpower electric car kit. This enables the school to participate in the Greenpower Challenge – a motorsport competition for schools across Britain.

Interested kids may submit their entries at the Rolls-Royce Young Designer Competition microsite, which will then be judged by the Rolls-Royce Design Team themselves.