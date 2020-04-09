The latest Bad Boys For Life trailer features all of the typical ingredients for Hollywood success. Yes, the movie hit theaters early this year, but this new clip from Porsche highlights the film’s arrival on digital formats for home viewing. It’s got all the makings of a high-budget chase scene, including flowing shots of the coastline, a hip soundtrack, and a Porsche 911. . . that sounds like a Porsche Carrera GT? Let’s take a closer look.

While we understand that Hollywood is the spiritual home of the word excessive, the V10 engine note that they gave the 911 is painfully incorrect. Undoubtedly, producers want to wow the audience in any way they possibly can. That said, they had to know that car enthusiasts would notice and not approve.

However, the precision driving seen in the trailer is a Hollywood sight to behold. The first scene that comes to mind is after Mike (played by Will Smith) misses a turn. After the missed maneuver, he drifts the 911 through an intersection, narrowly avoiding a tour bus. This encounter is quickly followed by a detour onto the beaches of Miami. While the Carrera 4S is no rally car, its all-wheel-drive system appears to handle the off-road excursion with ease.

Following the brief beach tour, Mike executes a pirouette, transitioning to backwards driving. “Even the batmobile doesn’t hold the road like this,” he says rather cheekily, while careening backwards through the Miami streets. After a J-turn to transition back to forwards driving, the duo slide their way into a parking spot at their final destination.

While the engine continuity errors make us cringe, we still love the trailer. What did you think of the action? Should they have gone the extra mile and sourced a Carrera GT for the clip? Let us know in the comments below.