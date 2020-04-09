Hide press release Show press release

CATERHAM LAUNCHES LATEST RETRO-THEMED MODEL – THE SUPER SEVEN 1600



Designed to reflect the joy and glamour of motoring in the 1970s – minus the drawbacks…

Improved focus on driving feel and performance as well as retro-inspired luxurious finishes

New 135bhp Super Seven 1600 has been built after rapturous demand for previous heritage models

Watch the new Super Seven 1600 in action: https://youtu.be/kdXn_VzeA1A

Caterham Cars has launched its latest retro-inspired model – the Super Seven 1600 – after the enormous success of previous heritage cars.

With prices starting at £33,495, or £325.99 a month for 48 months, for a car in component form, the 135bhp, five-speed Super Seven 1600 fits perfectly into Caterham’s existing heritage line of products as a permanent addition, alongside the wildly popular limited-edition Sprint and Super Sprint models launched in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Inspired by the craftsmanship of the original Super Seven and the early cars created under the historic Caterham badge, the new Super Seven features a raft of retro details and styling cues.

These include the classic flared front wings, retro-inspired 14” alloy wheels, a spare wheel and carrier harking back to the touring Sevens of old, and a choice of Seven heritage paint finishes.

In the interior, the retro experience continues, with a timelessly elegant wooden-rimmed steering wheel and classically tailored leather upholstery.

Designed to evoke the glamour, colour and joy of motoring in the 1970s, with none of the drawbacks of ‘70s technology, the new-for-2020 car is the first Super Seven to be offered in the wider, more comfortable large chassis (SV), as well as the standard version (S3).

And it’s not just the car’s looks that hark back to the ‘70s – the Super Seven 1600 includes DCOE throttle body injection, found on any self-respecting rally car of the era and producing a distinctive growl, reminiscent of the twin ‘40s of the period.

Caterham CEO, Graham Macdonald, said: “Caterham has always been about individuality and the quality engineering that makes the Seven peerless when it comes to the driving experience.

“Ownership of any specification of Caterham Seven is a mark of distinction and a ticket to driving adventure, but our heritage line of models holds a special place in the hearts of the true brand enthusiasts. Both of our most recent retro-inspired Sevens – the Sprint and Super Sprint – sold out in record time so we know the appeal for these cars is strong.

“We’re excited to introduce the most powerful Super Seven ever built, a reimagining of a true modern icon, delivering exactly what the original was designed to offer – a focus on driving feel and race-inspired upgrades but with some touches of luxury to the finishes.”

To find out more information about the new Super Seven 1600, which is available to order now, visit: www.thenew-oldschool.com.

To configure your own Super Seven 1600 visit here:

ENDS