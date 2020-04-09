Koenigsegg would have had a very busy Geneva Motor Show if the event had happened because the Swedish supercar brand was prepared to unveil the four-seat Gemera and menacing Jesko Absolut. For a double dose of automotive awesomeness, Koenigsegg rolled the pair onto the business' test track, which includes a runway, to snap some pictures of these beautiful machines.

This Gemera is in a shade of dark gray that takes on a green tinge in the right light. It rides on nine-spoke wheels with bright yellow centers and exposed carbon fiber spokes. The cabin features the same vibrant shade of yellow, but black accents and carbon fiber break up the bright color. There's also custom luggage in a matching color scheme.

The Gemera uses a 2.0-liter, turbocharged three-cylinder engine and three electric motors to make a total of 1,700 horsepower (1,268 kilowatts) and 2,581 pound-feet (3,500 Newton-meters) of torque. This allows the car to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in an amazing 1.9 seconds while also being able to cover 31 miles (50 kilometers) only on electric power. Koenigsegg plans to make 300 of them.

The Jesko Absolut represents the ultimate showcase of Koenigsegg's engineering ability. It features a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 making 1,280 hp (955 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) on gasoline or 1600 hp (1,193 kW) and 1,106 lb-ft (1,500 Nm) on E85. The vehicle has a dry weight of 2,910 pounds (1,320 kilograms), and the body has a slippery drag coefficient of 0.278. Computer simulations suggest the car could theoretically be able to reach 330 mph (532 km/h), assuming someone could find a road long enough to let the Absolut fully stretch its legs.