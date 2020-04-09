The Pontiac Aztek - together with the Fiat Multipla - is one of the cars that are often pointed at as an example for a failed attempt for an original automotive design. Weirdly enough, it somehow developed a cult following, mostly thanks to its pseudo-starring role as Walter White’s ride in the AMC series Breaking Bad. That following refuses to die and today we can witness the phenomenon that the Aztek is returning in the news as a rendering star.

We’ve seen it in different roles already thanks to virtual drawings from independent designers. Abimelec Design joins the party with his radically different idea - an Aztek Trans Am, or the absolute virtual flagship version of the quirky crossover.

Gallery: Pontiac Aztek Trans Am rendering

2 Photos

Before we dive into the actual design work, let us express our disbelief that anyone would be interested in investing thousands of dollars into making the Aztek more aggressive in terms of its appearance.

Nevertheless, we have to admit this virtual Trans Am treatment makes the Aztek look pretty good and it could very well be the best-looking example of the model in history. Too bad it doesn’t exist in real life, as the widebody kit and upgraded front fascia really make it stand out.

The Aztek’s dull factory design was backed up by its anemic 3.4-liter, 185-horsepower (138-kilowatt) naturally aspirated V6, which was mated to a four-speed automatic. With a 0 to 62 miles per hour (0 to 100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in about 11 seconds, it’s surely not the definition of an exciting performance.

That said, the upgraded looks of this car could be matched by a modern turbocharged engine. Our pick would be Chevrolet’s 2.7-liter turbo-four with about 310 hp (231 kW) mated to a six-speed manual.