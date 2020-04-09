Depending on the trim, the Lincoln Navigator is cheaper and pricier at the same time for the 2020 model year. The good news is there are new personalization options in the lineup thanks to three styling packs and there’s also more technologies as a part of the standard equipment. But if that’s still not what you are looking for, let us introduce you to the Navigator L modified by Inkas.

Inkas is a Toronto-based company that specializes in armored vehicles and safe manufacturing, metal fabrication, software development, financial and environmental protection services. One of the studio’s latest creations is this opulent long-wheelbase Navigator built to the latest standards in vehicle armoring industry.

Gallery: Lincoln Navigator L By Inkas

12 Photos

Some of the additional safety and armoring solutions on this SUV include full-perimeter ballistic protection of the vehicle’s ceiling and floor, premium multi-layer ballistic glass, upgraded suspension, runflat tires, emergency lights, and public address system to be used in case of emergency. According to its creators, it meets BR6-level protection, which basically means it can withstand attacks from 7.62x51mm or .308 Winchester FMJ ammunition. Even more impressively, it can hold up explosions from up to two hand grenades detonated simultaneously.

Under the hood is a 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost engine, delivering a peak output of 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (691 Newton-meters) of torque. Power reaches all four wheels and the driver can select from six driving modes. Behind the wheel, you’ll find basically everything you’ll need for a comfortable journey, including adaptive cruise control, adaptive LED headlamps, enhanced active park assist, a 360-degree lane-keeping system, and many more.

Save Thousands On A New Lincoln Navigator MSRP $ 74,500 MSRP $ 74,500 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Interested? Inkas is not providing pricing details for the armored Navigator at this point.