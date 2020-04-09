A disease affects everyone, even those who belong to the upper half of society. That's the case with the current coronavirus pandemic. Sure, the upper class may be suffering less while staying at home, but the fact remains – we are all affected by this new disease.

Now, for those who have been planning to buy a new car, now might be the best time. We've seen mainstream automakers offering car deals amid the pandemic, and that's to alleviate the worries of those planning to buy one for convenience and/or necessity alike. Healthcare workers are also given exclusive offers during the crisis since they are at the front lines in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

This time, however, CarsDirect has reported that even luxury automakers are offering similar car deals amid the coronavirus crisis. In its report published today, car brands are offering huge discounts and flexible payment terms when buying and leasing.

Among the brands listed is Aston Martin, which offers an over $10,000 dealer discount combined with a super lease rate equivalent to 0% APR. This resulted in a $0 down offer with $1,699 per month leasing for 36 months.

Jaguar and Land Rover, on the other hand, are offering 0% APR for 72 months across their lineups, which works in conjunction with their 90-day payment deferral. Porsche, Bentley, and Lamborghini are also offering the 90-day deferral, according to CarsDirect's report.

And lastly, just like the other FCA brands, Maserati is offering 0% financing for 84 months for its 2019 models. This offer is valid until April 30.

However, as CarsDirect has pointed out, there are some fine prints that you need to consider before jumping on to these deals. Interest rates continue to accrue despite the deferred payments, while the low financing and leasing rates will naturally require a top-notch credit rating. In the case of Aston Martin, the $0 down for leasing will, of course, require you to pay the first month, along with its taxes and other fees.

With that said, we highly encourage you to clear these things out with your local dealer before signing above those dotted lines.