While many weekend warriors will spend countless hours detailing and taking care of their vehicles, Topaz detailing takes it to the next level in its latest YouTube video. It features a very special Porsche that receives an equally special pampering.

The car in the video is a Porsche 911 GT3 RS Weissach pack. For those unaware, it is essentially the best GT3 RS that money can buy from the factory. The video features the Topaz level 5 detail program which consists of a 100-hour detail, paint protection film installation, and a surprise carbon reskin of various trim pieces.

Topaz’s biggest goal in the detailing process is to even out the clearcoat. This is a key step in producing a glass-like paint finish. That said, the first step to success is dry sanding the paint which is hard to watch; it’s essentially the automotive equivalent of nails on a chalkboard. Thankfully after the dry sanding is complete, the detailers wet sand the clear coat with finer grit sandpaper to further refine the finish.

After these rather gruesome first two steps are complete, the polishing can begin. While mechanical polishers can be used on bigger body panels, smaller areas like the bumpers and taillights must be completed by hand. After further refinement and removing sanding marks comes the paint protection stage.

The customer in the video opted to have paint protection film installed on essentially every panel of the vehicle. Each panel that Topaz installs is pre-cut to provide a perfect fit and finish every time. After each piece of film is expertly installed with a squeegee, the film is undetectable and doesn’t hinder the incredible final result.

The guys at Topaz even went the extra mile with re-skinning various trim panels on the car in real carbon fiber and polishing them to the same concourse finish seen on the car. We think this might be one of the most comprehensive details that we’ve ever seen. Let us know your favorite bit from the video in the comments below.