Mercedes-Benz already debuted the refreshed E-Class sedan, and now a video has provided a look at the updates for the E-Class coupe and cabriolet. With factories closed due to coronavirus, it's not clear when they might go on sale, but look for them to be available in regions like Europe before the end of the year.

At this point, Mercedes only bothers to cover the front and rear of these vehicles, and the concealment is minimal. The company isn't overhauling the design. The headlights appear to have a slightly sharper shape. The covering suggests tweaks to the lower fascia's styling, too.

At the other end, there are revised headlights. Otherwise, the designers don't appear to be changing much of how the cars look from the rear.

While not visible here, these models would carry over the updates from the four-door. The refreshed sedan. They would be available with the latest version of Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system that includes a 12.3-inch screen in the center and a 12.3-inch digital instrument display.

It's safe to expect the coupe and convertible to gain the updated engines from the refreshed sedan. The E450 now has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with the EQ Boost mild-hybrid tech, and it makes 362 horsepower (269 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters). The E350e plug-in hybrid variant uses a four-cylinder and electric motor to produce a total of 315 hp (234 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. The base model is the E350 with a turbocharged four-cylinder producing 255 hp (190 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm).