The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered businesses, halted production lines, closed schools, and turned the world upside down for many. As the pandemic continues to affect much of the world, filling many with anxiety – especially those now unemployed – local businesses are stepping up to help other companies and people. The latest is an Indian dealership – Ash Crest Collection – that is offering up seven high-end cars for sale with 100 percent of the proceeds going to local businesses and families negatively affected by the virus.

The dealership, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has already sold one of the available vehicles – a 2004 Porsche 911 GT3. The dealership told The Drive that it wouldn’t be advertising the sale prices of the cars in hopes that those buying them would understand the circumstances. The six other cars still for sale are a 1966 Chevy Corvette, a 1967 Chevy Corvette, a 2006 Ferrari F40 Spider, a 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider, a 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4, and a 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

That’s quite a collection of high-end metal, with several of the cars offering a few surprises. The 2018 Porsche sports the Weissach package while the 2006 Ferrari comes with a six-speed manual. The older Ferrari F430 is from the Ming collection. Even the Gallardo comes with a rare six-speed manual gearbox.

Many people across the country and around the world are facing uncertainties as the economy grinds to a halt. Automakers and dealerships aren’t immune either. Carmakers have idled factories, halting production altogether to help slow the disease’s spread. They’ve also shifted to helping front-line medical workers and first responders. As the pandemic continues through April, and likely into May, we’ll see more stories of local businesses working to help each other as we all try to get through this challenging and worrying time.