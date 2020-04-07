Look! That Jeep Gladiator is flying.
After debuting the Maximus 1000 in May 2019, Hennessey is now well underway in production of the 1,000-horsepower (746 kilowatts), heavily upgraded version of the Jeep Gladiator. To mark the occasion the tuner took the fourth completed truck to the dunes to play in the sand. Check out the action in the video above.
"There’s nothing like jumping a 1000-hp Jeep over sand dunes," company founder John Hennessey said about the experience. "Maximus 1000 is a very special vehicle under any driving conditions, on- or off-road."
Gallery: Hennessey Maximus Jeep Gladiator
Using the Gladiator as a starting point, Hennessey fits a supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 into the engine bay. A dyno video from the company indicates that the mill makes 692.1 hp (516.1 kW) and 629.8 pound-feet (853.89 Newton-meters) of torque at the wheels. The power still runs through an eight-speed automatic.
For performing better off-road, the suspension gets a six-inch lift. The Maximus rides on 20-inch wheels with a set of BF Goodrich KD off-road tires.
To make the truck look meaner, there are custom bumpers at both ends. The one in front has a Maximus logo cut into it and a light bar in the center. The wraparound piece at the back includes steps on the sides.
Inside, Hennessey applies leather upholstery and adds Maximus embroidery on the seats.
Hennessey intends to build just 24 units of the Maximus. Each one costs $225,000 and comes with a three-year or 36,000-mile warranty.
The 2020 Hennessey MAXIMUS 1000 includes:
New 2020 Jeep Gladiator Truck
6.2L Supercharged Hellcat V8 Engine
8-speed Automatic Transmission
HPE1000 Engine upgrade with 1000 HP & 933 lb-ft of Torque
ECU, Wiring Harnesses, Radiator, Fuel System
Stainless Steel Exhaust System
MAXIMUS Front & Rear Bumpers
LED Lights
Hennessey 20-inch Wheels
BFG 20-inch KD Off-Road Tires
Upgraded Suspension System with 6-inch Lift
Custom Interior Leather Upgrade with Hennessey & MAXIMUS Embroidered Seats
3 Year / 36,000 Mile Warranty
Production is very exclusive and limited to just 24 units with the first 4 units already being delivered. The complete cost for the MAXIMUS 1000 is $225,000 US Dollars, which includes the base Jeep Gladiator truck. MAXIMUS comes with a complete 3 year / 36,000 mile warranty and is available directly from Hennessey or authorized Jeep dealers.