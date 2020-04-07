After debuting the Maximus 1000 in May 2019, Hennessey is now well underway in production of the 1,000-horsepower (746 kilowatts), heavily upgraded version of the Jeep Gladiator. To mark the occasion the tuner took the fourth completed truck to the dunes to play in the sand. Check out the action in the video above.

"There’s nothing like jumping a 1000-hp Jeep over sand dunes," company founder John Hennessey said about the experience. "Maximus 1000 is a very special vehicle under any driving conditions, on- or off-road."

Using the Gladiator as a starting point, Hennessey fits a supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 into the engine bay. A dyno video from the company indicates that the mill makes 692.1 hp (516.1 kW) and 629.8 pound-feet (853.89 Newton-meters) of torque at the wheels. The power still runs through an eight-speed automatic.

For performing better off-road, the suspension gets a six-inch lift. The Maximus rides on 20-inch wheels with a set of BF Goodrich KD off-road tires.

To make the truck look meaner, there are custom bumpers at both ends. The one in front has a Maximus logo cut into it and a light bar in the center. The wraparound piece at the back includes steps on the sides.

Inside, Hennessey applies leather upholstery and adds Maximus embroidery on the seats.

Hennessey intends to build just 24 units of the Maximus. Each one costs $225,000 and comes with a three-year or 36,000-mile warranty.