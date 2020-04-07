The Fiat Strada debuts as the brand's smaller pickup in the Brazilian market that slots below the larger Toro. The exterior design previously showed up in a filing with Brazil's National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI), but now we've got all the details about the truck.

The Strada's styling features headlights that sit high on the front end. The grille features pointy sides with flat sections at the top and bottom. There are squared-off fenders and a short cargo bed at the back. Top models get roof rails that follow the rear pillar. At launch, there's only a four-door body available, but there's a two-door variant coming.

The Strada measures 176.4 inches (4,480 millimeters) long, making it a compact pickup. For comparison, a Ford Ranger in the United States measures 210.8 inches (5,354 millimeters) long. The cargo bed 46.18 inches (1,173 millimeters) long and 41.69 inches (1,059 millimeters) wide. It can handle a 1,433-pound (650-kilogram) payload.

The Strada will come standard with a 1.4-liter engine that makes 88 horsepower (65 kilowatts) and 91 pound-feet (123 Newton-meters) of torque. Buyers can upgrade to a 1.3-liter mill that makes 109 hp (81 kW) and 103 lb-ft (139 Nm). A five-speed manual gearbox hooks up to both powerplants.

Inside, the truck has austere styling and room for five passengers. There's a seven-inch infotainment screen on top of the center stack with vertically oriented vents next to it. The HVAC controls are simple with just three dials. As a convenient touch, the designers have a cubby specifically for the owner's smartphone in front of the gearshift.

The Strada was supposed to go on sale in Brazil in early April, but Fiat temporarily closed the factory for building the pickup because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the truck doesn't arrive until some point in the second half of the year. Prices should start around R$70,000 ($13,458 at current exchange rates).

After the Brazilian launch, the Strada might come to Mexico as the latest version of the Ram 700 pickup.