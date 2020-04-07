There are certainly cheaper ways to get behind the wheel of a used V12 car, but that’s the beauty of this SL 600, it hasn’t been used much. Available straight from Mercedes at its Classic Center in Irvine, California, this SL 600 from the R129 era is in excellent condition and shows merely 427 miles (687 kilometers) on the odometer. It’s being sold together with the MSO (Manufacturer’s Statement of Origin) documentation, representing paperwork that Mercedes gives to the dealer to title a brand new car to its first owner.

With the R230 debuting the same year when this car was made, we’re looking at one of the final SLs to be built by Mercedes during the long production cycle of the R129 that latest for about 12 years. Being based on the facelifted model that came out in 1995, it means the car is equipped with a five-speed automatic transmission with torque converter lockup clutch that replaced the previously available hydraulic gearbox.

Gallery: 2001 Mercedes SL 600 for sale

20 Photos

This particular black example comes loaded with goodies varying from xenon headlights to the AMG Styling Package encompassing a front spoiler and side skirts. Regardless of how many extras it has, the car’s best feature is without any doubt the 6.0-liter V12 engine with 389 horsepower for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 6.1 seconds and a top speed electronically capped at 155 mph (250 km/h). Being a facelifted car, the powerhouse is presented in the updated variant with the tweaked electronic engine management system and a different configuration of the ignition coils to cut fuel consumption by 10 percent.

Sure, the Sport Leicht costs new S-Class Coupe money and will set you back an extra $20,000 over a new SL 550 Roadster, but we think it’s only a matter of time before someone will pay $135,000 for this pristine R129. As a reminder, a new SL is in the works and is believed to top out with the 73e model featuring about double the horsepower of this classic model.