Just a few days ago, Hyundai announced a massive global campaign that extends the warranties of approximately 1.21 million cars in 175 countries around the globe. Now, the South Korean manufacturer’s subsidiary, Kia Motors, is launching a similar program, which will affect vehicles sold in the United States.

The so-called Kia Promise warranty package extends the factory warranty of vehicles, the owners of which may not be able to bring them to a dealership for warranty repairs due to the coronavirus outbreak but have warranties that are expiring. The extension will affect cars that were supposed to visit the dealership in the period between March 2020 through May 2020. All repairs must be completed by June 30, 2020.

“These are uncertain times and the Kia Promise warranty extension program will help bring peace of mind to customers affected by this pandemic by giving them one less thing to worry about,” Michael Cole, president of Kia Motors America, comments. “The health and safety of our customers and employees are our top priority and this warranty extension program is yet another way Kia and local Kia dealerships are working to support our customers’ individual needs.”

So, basically, if you have any concerns regarding the warranty repairs and maintenance of your Kia, and if you live in the United States, it’s best to call your local dealership and check the current hours and available special programs for your particular model.

As far as Hyundai’s extended warranty is concerned, in the U.S., both 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty and 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty will be extended to June 30, 2020 if they're expiring between March and June 2020.