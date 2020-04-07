The 2022 BMW M2, codenamed G87, will reportedly continue to be rear-wheel drive, even as the nominally similar 228i and M235i xDrive Gran Coupe four-door sedans make use of the company’s front-drive compact architecture. The next-generation M2’s bona fide performance bones are good news for Bimmer-philes everywhere, with even more glad tidings coming in the form of Instagram user @zer.o.wt’s set of slick renderings.

There’s a lot of “new-BMW” influence in these user-created images. Twin-pentagonal kidney grilles headline a more angular front end, bookended on either side by headlights that provide a strong family resemblance to the new 2 Series Gran Coupe. The rendering features a front bumper that recalls the 1 Series M somewhat, with a large center intake between two gaping brake cooling ducts. The unofficial illustration foregoes the massive grille graphic that’s expected on the next-generation BMW M3 and M4, instead following a more restrained approach.

That restraint goes out the window when peering at the M2’s side sculpting. There are massive-looking vertical fender vents just aft of the front wheels, recalling both the current F80-generation M3/M4 and the facelifted-for-2020 BMW 7 Series. A traditional two-door coupe roofline rides atop the muscularly blistered front and rear fenders, with aerodynamic side-view mirrors punctuating the aggression. As on the Concept 4 from last year, this 2022 BMW M2 rendering ditches the company’s traditional Hofmeister Kink styling element in favor of less distinctive window openings. That makes us sad.

Gallery: 2022 BMW M2 Renderings

8 Photos

Overall, however, the amateur-penned styling is well-composed and surprisingly restrained, and we hope BMW follows suit with its official design. One thing is all but guaranteed: scintillating performance. The new M2 will undoubtedly feature a modernized inline-six engine, possibly twin-turbocharged and possibly producing up to 500 hp. A dual-clutch transmission will likely be the only gearbox available, and since the current M2 is one of BMW’s best driver’s cars, the next generation should continue to offer a supple ride and preternatural reflexes. The new M2 should make its public debut within a year, possibly as soon as the 2020 Los Angeles Auto Show.