McLaren has finally announced the pricing for its latest Longtail model, the McLaren 765LT. In a press statement by the British marque, the order book for the new 765LT, which was unveiled earlier last month, is now open to its customers. Of note, only 765 units of the 765LT will be built in total.

As for the pricing, McLaren said that the recommended retail price of the 765LT is $358,000. This price tag includes around $50,000 of comparable cost options on the McLaren 720S, which should show the value proposition of the new Longtail model, according to McLaren.

At this price point, however, what we see is a huge sum of money that covers two cars. The McLaren 720S has a starting price of $299,000, excluding destination charges. On the other hand, a 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster has a starting price of around $60,000. So, for a price of one 765LT, you already get a base 720S and a Porsche.

But the 765LT's pricing isn't without great standard equipment. At that price, it already comes with louvered carbon fiber front fenders, quad-pipe full-titanium sports exhaust system, ultra-Lightweight 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels with finished Platinum and secured with titanium wheel bolts, McLaren Vehicle Lift, Alcantara interior trim, a choice between carbon fiber racing seats or power-adjust heated memory sports seats, carbon-fiber exterior upgrade pack, carbon-fiber primary interior components pack, MSO-defined carbon fiber extended shift paddles, and McLaren-branded mats on the bare carbon floor.

Plus, you have the option to add a Bowers & Wilkins 12-speaker branded audio system at no additional cost. As always, the McLaren 765LT can be configured by the owner to his own specifications through MSO.

And of course, the McLaren 765LT is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes 755 horsepower (563 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. The gearbox is said to be a tweaked seven-speed dual-clutch that shifts 15-percent faster than a 720S. This propels the supercar from zero to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.7 seconds.