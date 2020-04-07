The coronavirus pandemic has affected lives on a global scale, infecting people and even claiming lives along the way. As such, several countries have employed social distancing measures, while others have already imposed a lockdown or quarantine to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Automakers have also unleashed their creativity in order to promote social distancing. Some companies, such as Audi, Volkswagen, Mercedes, and Hyundai, have tweaked their logos for such an agenda. Others took another route, and that's by creating car-themed coloring pages that you and your whole family could enjoy.

BMW, however, takes it to another level by creating BMW-themed board games, which are quite fitting since board games are really for those who are bored. If you have been stuck at home for quite a while, you must be really bored by now.

These BMW-themed games can be downloaded on the company's website. There's a total of five games, namely The Big BMW Race, Find The Pair, Park Your BMW, Puzzle Duo, and Play Carpet. You can download these and print them for yourself. All you have to do is to visit the link, click the download file, and print the PDF.

So, if you're beyond bored and you've finished all car-related Netflix shows and movies, you might want to try these BMW-themed games. They sure look fun (depends on you) but in these times of crisis, anything to keep us entertained would help.

The coronavirus pandemic is still uprising at this point and by now, we still don't know up until when this crisis will continue. As of this writing, there are 1,341,907 confirmed cases of the disease, resulting in more than 74,000 deaths across the globe.