Nissan’s in a bad place right now. Sales plummeted 15 percent from 2018 to 2019, though the Nissan Rogue still managed to wiggle its way into the top 10 best-selling cars in America of 2019. Then there’s the Carlos Ghosn drama, too. It’s a vital crossover for the company, even if it’s a bit old. The current-gen Rogue debuted back in 2014. The company is preparing its successor, which will still go on sale later this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report from Automotive News.

The coronavirus has caused Nissan and others to shut down factories around the world to help slow the spread of the disease. That means Nissan’s Smyrna, Tennessee factory, where Nissan had planned to build the new Rogue, is also shut down for the foreseeable future. According to the publication, the factory shutdown won’t affect when the Rogue begins arriving at dealerships, which is still scheduled sometime this fall – late 2020.

The automaker told Automotive News the company’s “new model launch programs for the U.S. are on track,” with the new Nissan Rogue arriving in “U.S. showrooms this fall.” Production should begin this summer.

Now’s not the time for Nissan to delay the launch of a highly popular model, especially as its competitors continue to refresh existing crossovers and release new ones. The new Rogue is rumored to feature a more chiseled shape than its predecessor with a thoroughly revamped interior that brings the Rouge in line with its competitors. The interior sees a significant makeover, too, with a digital instrument cluster, large infotainment screen, and more.

The next-gen Rogue’s powertrain remains a mystery. The current Rogue is motivated by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 170 horsepower (127 kilowatts) with a CVT sending power to either the front or all four wheels. Expect the FWD/AWD layout to remain, though there could be new engines underneath the hood.

Automakers are navigating uncertain waters as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, shutting down factories and sending workers home to work. Dealerships are also caught in a bind, with many shutting their showrooms altogether. For now, Nissan is on track for its fall Rouge launch, though, as the pandemic has taught a lot of us over the last few weeks, things can change quickly.