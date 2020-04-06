How fast is the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette on a track? Chevrolet says it will turn a lap at the Nürburgring in 7 minutes 29.9 seconds. It’s certainly a very impressive number for a base model Stingray, but it’s still 30 seconds slower than the most recent Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Of course, there are many factors that can affect a lap time over the lengthy 12.9-mile Nordschleife, but with average drivers on a much smaller track – in this case the 2.5-mile circuit at California’s Willow Springs Raceway – it appears the cars are much more comparable.

At least, that’s the takeaway from this new Speed Phenom video on YouTube. We’ve seen him exercising a Mustang Shelby GT500 on occasion, but now he’s putting the new C8 through its paces and we won’t be shy with praise on this clip. Aside from a few minutes of insightful commentary at the beginning and end, we’re treated to approximately 20 minutes of pure in-car awesomeness. No music, no talking, just apex after apex with the Corvette’s V8 rumbling loud and proud.

Gallery: C8 Corvette At Willow Springs Raceway

12 Photos

And what do we see happening at this open track event? A majority of the action has the C8 chasing the Porsche 911 GT3 RS as each driver carefully navigates through slower traffic. The Corvette is dialed in with Chevrolet’s recommended track camber settings of -3.0 degrees in front and -2.5 at the rear, and though understeer is mentioned a few times, the overall takeaway is that the setup is excellent at turning corners. A dab of throttle negates the understeer, with the mid-engine layout allowing more power application out of corners.

Indeed, for the 20 minutes of on-track footage we see, not one car passed the Corvette. In fact, the C8 ultimately passes the Porsche at the 12-minute mark, though to be fair, the driver did wave him by after 20 seconds of fighting to keep the GT3 under control. We clearly see a couple of pucker moments when the 911 gets out-of-shape, so clearly the driver wasn’t taking it easy. And again, this is the base model Corvette.

Does this mean the new C8 is actually faster than a 911 GT3 RS on a track? That’s impossible to answer, since we know nothing about the Porsche with regards to tires or mechanical condition, never mind the skill of the driver. However, this certainly is an impressive showing for Chevy’s rebooted sports car, and it makes us quite anxious to sample the next-gen Z06 when it arrives in the next few years.