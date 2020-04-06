Americans still love trucks.
Many automakers in the United States now report their delivery volume quarterly, rather than the previous method of updating the numbers at the beginning of every month. This change in reporting means that we now have to wait until early April to get an accurate idea. With the figures finally available, we have compiled a list of the top 20 performers.
As previously reported, the COVID-19 outbreak wreaked havoc on auto deliveries in the first quarter of the year. Very few models saw increased numbers in comparison to the same period last year. The truck market remains a bright spot, particularly for General Motors.