Ram confirmed the 1500 Rebel TRX will see the light of day in an announcement made last year but it didn’t provide an exact timeframe for the launch of the performance truck. All eyes were on the 2020 Detroit Auto Show but the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic as the Federal Emergency Management Agency wanted the TCF Center to become a temporary field hospital for COVID-19 cases for at least six months. Logic tells us the Rebel TRX won’t debut in June and a new report from 5thgenrams.com comes to prove that.

Our source also says Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had plans to bring the new three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee to Motor City but this one will have to wait a few more months, too. At this point, no one can really confirm when the two vehicles will debut but the supercharged Ram 1500 is supposed to go into production in September this year at Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Michigan.

From what we know so far, the Ford Ranger Raptor rival will have a 6.2-liter V8 under the hood mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. According to different sources, the peak output of the powertrain will be about 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) and it will reach all four wheels through ARB Air Lockers at both axles. Bilstein shocks at all four corners, upgraded brakes for improved stopping power, and other performance improvements will round off the tweaks.

Save Thousands On A New Jeep Grand Cherokee MSRP $ 33,690 MSRP $ 33,690 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

As for the new seven-seat Grand Cherokee, it will ride on Alfa Romeo’s Giorgio platform and should be offered with either an upgraded version of the Pentastar V6, a new 3.0-liter inline-six, and a mild-hybrid system that’ll replace the 5.7-liter Hemi V8.