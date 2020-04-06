The new, 2021 Hyundai Elantra debuted a few weeks ago with a completely new design, advanced technologies, and - for the first time - a hybrid powertrain. The sedan borrows some features from the larger 2020 Sonata and looks ready to reshuffle the cards in the segment.

We’ve already taken a detailed look at the new Elantra but Hyundai wants you six more minutes of your free time for a virtual walkaround tour of the car.

Gallery: 2021 Hyundai Elantra

38 Photos

“Fully reimagined with forward-thinking tech,” the new Elantra is underpinned by a new architecture that stretches the wheelbase nearly an inch, and adds 2 inches in overall length. Visually, the sedan ditches the pointy, stubby looks of the current car for a more flowing, elegant design. This new promotional video shines more light on the design solutions of the car.

"The all-new 2021 Elantra commands attention with its wider, more aggressive stance and longer, lower profile."

Getting inside the cabin, the South Korean Corolla rival comes as standard with goodies such as wireless CarPlay and Android Auto and dual 10.3-inch displays on the higher trims. Honestly, the interior design seems like a huge departure from the current car, and it looks more modern than any of its competitors. One thing we can't really explain is the weird circle design element left of the instrument cluster.

Save Thousands On A New Hyundai Elantra MSRP $ 18,130 MSRP $ 18,130 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The most important news in the engine department is the addition of a hybrid powertrain. The Elantra Hybrid uses a 1.6-liter inline-four engine paired with an electric motor for a combined output of 139 horsepower (104 kilowatts) and a relatively potent 195 pound-feet (264 Newton-meters) of torque. The non-hybrid models rely on a 2.0-liter gas engine with 147 hp (110 kW) and 132 lb-ft (179 Nm) of torque, mated to a CVT gearbox.