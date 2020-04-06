The cat’s pretty much out of the bag when it comes to the next generation Nissan Rogue. The Japanese SUV, sold outside North America as the X-Trail, was leaked through patent images late last month and now we have a pretty good idea of what it will look like. Our colleagues at Kolesa.ru decided to dress up the new Rogue with production clothes and provide a more detailed preview of the model.

The patent photos discovered by our colleagues at Motor1.com Brazil already confirmed the design of the new Rogue will be evolutionary rather than revolutionary. Nissan’s V-shaped grille continues to take a central position at the front and it is flanked by two rows of lights. The hood is fairly flat, except for creased sections near the fenders.

While the side profile of the Rogue remains almost unchanged compared to the model that’s currently on sale, bigger changes are happening at the back. The rear quarter window has a more angular shape and a piece of trim on the hatchback near the D-pillar creates a chunkier appearance that somehow reminds us of the Opel Grandland X and Crossland X.

The design of the new SUV might not be a secret anymore but what’s hiding under the hood remains unknown at this point. In the United States, the current Rogue is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 170 horsepower (127 kilowatts), connected to a CVT for either the front wheels or all four to use. In Europe, the X-Trail gets either a 1.3-liter turbocharged gas engine or a 1.7-liter dCi diesel.

Look for a debut of the overhauled SUV before the year’s end. Most likely, Nissan will just drop all the information about the Rogue / X-Trail duo online in a few months.