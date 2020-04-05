The marketing for mid-sized SUVs is the battleground where fortunes are made. Families don’t want Honda Accords, Subaru Legacys, or Nissan Altimas, instead, they are flocking to the brand’s comparable SUVs for their preferred mode of transportation. This battleground is so contested that Honda has created an ad series directly comparing it’s CR-V SUV to the competition.

As a consumer, I’m sure you’ve seen your fair share of car commercials on TV or when you’re trying to watch your favorite YouTube video. Today, rather than hit the skip button, or run to the kitchen to grab some snacks, we’re going to watch three Honda Ads in the name of science.

Honda’s first CR-V ad takes on the Toyota RAV-4 or the titan of this segment. Since the RAV-4 is the CR-V's most powerful opponent, Honda better makes a strong case for their SUV. Honda claims the CR-V has more interior space than the RAV-4, offers a standard Moonroof and heated seats, and finally has a starting price that is $2,000 less than a RAV-4.

The Honda CR-V offers 102.9 cubic feet of passenger space while the RAV-4 only has 98.9. When it comes to cargo the CR-V has 75.8 cubic feet when the RAV-4 musters only 69.8 cubic feet. Moving on to features, the CR-V boasts standard heated front seats and a moonroof where those are options on the RAV-4. Finally, when it comes to pricing, the CR-V starts at $25,050 while the RAV-4 XLE the video calls out requires $27,250.

The ad series continues with comparisons to the Subaru Forester and Nissan Rogue as other competitive Japanese SUVs who may take the CR-V’s market share. Ads like this may provide some useful information but it’s critical that you listen to the information. Like for example the comparison of the base price of CR-V to a higher trim RAV-4 XLE competitor.





