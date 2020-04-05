The Chevrolet Camaro is fabled to be nearing its end by 2023, which is something that Chevy isn't confirming nor denying at this point. The more relevant news, however, is that the pony car will get updates for 2021 model year, right after receiving updates for both MY 2019 and MY 2020.

According to GM Authority, one of the key updates for the 2021 Camaro would be with the SS trim with 1LE package. The track package, which comes exclusively with six-speed manual transmission for the SS trim, will be offered with a 10-speed automatic gearbox for MY 2021.

While this news is probably not something that stick-shift-lovers would rave about, those who would like to have the convenience of a slushbox combined with on-track performance would be delighted. Of note, the Camaro SS trim comes with a 6.2-liter V8 engine that makes 455 horsepower (335 kilowatts) and 455 pound-feet (617 Newton-meters) of torque. The SS variant also comes with Magnetic Ride Control adaptive damping system.

Also, take note that the Camaro SS 1LE will only be the sold 1LE package to come with an automatic transmission option, according to GM Authority. So, if you want convenience and performance, you might want to choose the mid-higher trim for your Camaro.

Of course, as the 1LE track package, the pony car should come with a multitude of performance parts like an electronic limited-slip differential with 3.73 ratio (2.85 for the automatic); Brembo brakes with 6-piston monobloc front calipers and 2-piece rotors; Track Cooling Package with engine oil, differential, and transmission coolers; standard Recaro front seats with aggressive bolsters optimized for shifting and steering comfort; dual-mode exhaust system; unique forged-aluminum wheels; and performance data recorder.

But then again, this update will not come soon since GM has delayed the launch of model updates this year due to the coronavirus crisis.