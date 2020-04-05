Sports car purchases are emotional, but we can't imagine how more emotional this story is for the owner of this 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8.

April 2, 2020 was a fateful day for June Bug as he takes delivery of his brand new mid-engine Corvette in Bradenton, Florida. It's a Sebring Orange 'Vette with Z51 Performance Package, but it only lived for 26 hours, according to its owner.

On April 3, 2020, the owner of this Corvette encountered an accident on Sarasota 41 near downtown Florida. According to the accounts of the accident, a black Hyundai Accent sedan suddenly appeared in front of the 'Vette, which caused the Chevy to t-bone the Hyundai.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Crash In Florida

The driver of the Hyundai was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. To make matters worse, the driver had no insurance coverage.

Fortunately, the accident didn't result in any casualty. The owner of the Corvette received some cuts and bruises, which needed five stitches. His passenger, however, got some broken fingers. The driver of the Hyundai is still in the hospital as of this writing.

Based on the images, it looks like the Chevy has been totaled at this point. The impact was so severe that the black sedan was wrecked from the side while the 1,000-pound-heavier 'Vette sustained heavy damages on its bumper, the frunk, on the side due to impact absorption, and even inside the cabin.

The problem is, with Chevy dealerships closed because of the coronavirus crisis and GM's production halted for a time, it might take a while before this 2020 Corvette wil be replaced.

Let this serve as a reminder that it is not okay to drunk under the influence of alcohol. In 2016 alone, 28 percent of traffic-related deaths in the U.S. are caused by alcohol-impaired driving crashes.

We would like to thank June Bug for giving us permission to use his images for this story.