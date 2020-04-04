Back in the '90s, Nissan had the Skyline GT-R – the predecessor of the current Nissan GT-R – while Toyota had the MkIV Supra, also the predecessor of the BMW-powered Toyota Supra of the present time. Honda, on the other hand, had the NSX, completing the trifecta of Japanese sports cars that the import scene and tuners go crazy about.

The NSX, which is known as the Acura NSX, in the U.S. got a limited edition model in 1999 and it's called the Zanardi Edition. Only 51 units of this special edition mid-engine sports car were built for the U.S. market, a tribute to Alex Zanardi’s CART championships in 1997 and 1998.

Gallery: 1999 Acura NSX Zanardi Edition For Sale

24 Photos

If you're among those who are looking to buy one of those 51 units, it's your lucky day as one of them has shown up for sale at Bring a Trailer. Of course, this particular NSX comes in New Formula Red paint and black interior theme just like all NSX Zanardi Edition models.

The Acura NSX Zanardi Edition is lighter than a normal NSX because of its fixed roof, single-pane rear glass, lightweight rear spoiler, manual steering, BBS wheels, and lighter battery. A total of 149 pounds (67.5 kilograms) of weight savings were employed to this car, which makes it an attractive offering for those who want an NSX with a better power-to-weight ratio.

Under the hood is the tried and true 3.2-liter Honda VTEC V6 mill that's coupled to a six-speed manual gearbox. This #43 NSX Zanardi only has 57,000 miles on its odometer, which means it has been used but never abused.

As of this writing, this rare NSX has a $70,650 bid, which will end in six days. We're pretty sure you don't want to miss this opportunity, so head on over to Bring a Trailer and register to place your bid.