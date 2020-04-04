With the coronavirus wreaking havoc on a global scale, health experts have agreed that social distancing is the best way to prevent the virus from spreading. This means from huge public gatherings to something as simple as physical contact his highly discouraged, or in other cases completely prohibited, and it's rightfully so.

Now, automakers have gone a long way to comply, such as suspending production, canceling launches and motor shows, temporary closure of dealerships, and even promoting social distancing by tweaking their logos.

One of the latest automakers to support the social distancing cause is Hyundai. In a tweet via its official Twitter account, the South Korean marque tweaks its own logo by not shaking hands. For the uninitiated, Hyundai's logo represents two people shaking hands – something we also just discovered two years ago. Now, good luck unseeing that.

So, yes, shaking someone's hand isn't really advisable these days, and that's what the tweaked logo wanted to convey.

Other automakers that employed social distancing measures to their logos are Volkswagen and Audi, while Mercedes-Benz joined the fray by minimizing the three-pointed star.

Hyundai has been raising the bar lately in helping the cause against coronavirus pandemic. The automaker announced that expiring Hyundai vehicle warranties will be extended until June 30, 2020, covering 1.21-million cars worldwide. Hyundai and Genesis also said that they will cover up to six car loan payments of customers who would lose their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether through small gestures like the logo, or huge ones like covering auto loan payments, it's refreshing to see that these automakers are helping in ways they can amid this health crisis.