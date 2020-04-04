It was in early March when Mercedes-Benz's latest 2021 E-Class was launched online, a necessary virtual step for manufacturers hoping to show off their latest products in light of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show cancellation. Featuring a new face, more technology, and updated trims, the new E-Class also now features the E350e plug-in hybrid, a refreshed E53, and the All-Terrain wagon for the United States. While we shall know more about these new models later on in the year, Mercedes-AMG doesn't want to be left out. The high-performance division of the three-pointed star manufacturer is finally updating their E63 sedan and wagon to adopt the new cues of the regular E-Class offerings. Oh, and not to worry – AMG will still be offering the E63 wagon stateside.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon facelift spy photos

We picked up on the story thanks to Car and Driver, with the new 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 getting a familiar but more aggressive take on the E-Class design. A wider and more pronounced Panamericana grille, huge air intakes, and a much wider stance will be the most obvious exterior changes. Expect the same upgraded MBUX infotainment system and the unique AMG functions and instrument cluster. And, despite the E-Class hybrid offering, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S will not be receiving a 48-volt hybrid system, retaining the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel "drift" mode is also retained for good measure.

Car and Driver have also said that AMG has been listening carefully to customer feedback about the current model's relatively firm ride, and will most likely tune the suspension of the new E63 to provide more plushness. No pricing as of yet, but they say it shouldn't be too far from the current $108,000-ish starting price, with actual deliveries to commence in the fall of this year.