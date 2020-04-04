In what seems like a trend that has been started by Tesla, huge tablet-like infotainment systems have become prominent among new cars these days. Whether it's the vertically-oriented displays found in Teslas, which you can also see in the new Ford Explorer, Renault Clio, and several other cars, or the massive screen spied in the upcoming Mercedes S-Class, we can't deny that tablets are the future of in-car infotainment systems.

Heck, Panasonic even pushes it by introducing the "cabin of the future" which has a massive tablet in the passenger area. Now, whether you're in favor of this massive screen trend or not is beyond us.

Gallery: Nissan Ariya Concept's "Wave" Infotainment

6 Photos

Nissan, however, is sure that it's against that trend, as seen on its Ariya Concept that was showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show last year.

According to Nissan, they chose a different path because of two things: design and function. The two curved infotainment screen positioned by the driver's side is reminiscent of a wave, according to the automaker, which "adds to the sense of a horizon throughout the car, from elements in the door all the way to the rear of the cabin."

In terms of function, Tomomichi Uekuri, senior manager of HMI engineering team, explains that the human eye naturally looks from side to side when behind the wheel.

"People can see and absorb more information if it's laid out horizontally. Peripheral vision works this way as well," he added.

The automaker also sees the positioning of this infotainment to be safer as it's within the line of sight of the driver.

"The display's wave construction is innovative and utilizes an ergonomic layout for both the meter display and the center display, not only for visibility, but also allows the driver to easily reach the center display touch screen," Uekuri explains.