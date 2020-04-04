The vast majority of Motor1.com articles adopt the collective we voice, but I’m going to take particular ownership of this one. Shipping cars 10 or more at a time on a truck isn’t easy; I know because my father did it, my brother currently does it, and as a young boy in Michigan, I earned my kindergarten diesel diploma sitting on my dad's knee, steering a GMC General loaded with new Corvettes up our long driveway. It can take hours to simply load these rigs, stacking everything just right while climbing over steel beams 10 feet in the air, all while working in spaces with just inches to spare. And that’s for normal cars with decent ground clearance and visibility from the cockpit, never mind the mid-engine challenges offered by the C8.

That brings me to this fresh upload from Morgan Crosbie on YouTube. He holds station at a Chevrolet dealer in Canada, and he had his camera running for what could be the last batch of 2020 Corvette deliveries arriving for some time. I’m very glad he did, because this is a great opportunity to present a taste of the auto transport world and the unique challenges the C8 brings to the mix.

Exclusive mid-engine performance cars aren’t typically carried on open transporters designed to haul everything from one-ton pickups to compact hatchbacks. This particular rig is set to haul 10 C8 Corvettes at a time, and while keeping overall height under the legal 13' 6" limit isn’t a problem for these low-slung cars, getting them positioned and secured requires special blocks on the ramps to prevent damage to the undercarriage. Additionally, the width of these cars makes it extremely difficult to even open the door in some spots.

With regard to visibility, the C8 offers a double whammy for transport drivers. Mid-engine cars inherently have poor visibility to the rear, but Chevrolet ships the 2020 Corvette in a full wrap whereas most new cars only have limited coverings in certain areas. We can see this driver leaning far outside the window while reversing a Corvette off the truck, but safely maneuvering on a rig like this also requires no small amount of spatial awareness and considerable experience. Admittedly I’m a bit biased on this subject, but what you’re looking at here is a trifecta of science, experience, and art.

We don’t know how long manufacturing plants in North America will stay closed, but the next time you see a portable parking lot loaded with cars, give them a wave. It’s so not an easy job getting those new cars to you.