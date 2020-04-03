Many were shocked, though not surprised when Ford announced it’d discontinue the Fusion. Sales peaked in 2014 and 2015, selling a combined 600,000 Fusions over 24 months. In 2019, though, sales were just 166,045, according to CarSalesBase.com, as Ford ended advertising for the sedan in late 2018. We know 2020 would be the Fusion’s final year, and it appears Ford is sending it off with a few new extras, though it’s not that exciting – three new exterior colors, according to Ford Authority.

The three new colors are Rapid Red Metallic, Iconic Silver, and Alto Blue, with Rapid Red and Alto Blue requiring an extra $395. The Iconic Silver is available at no additional charge. The last time Ford made any updates to the Fusion was for the 2019 model year. The updates were modest – a new grille, front LED driving lamps, LED taillights, and a new trunk lid panel. Ford also added Co-Pilot360, the company’s name for its package of driver-assist technologies that includes lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and more.

The 2020 Fusion is available in one of seven trims: S, SE, SEL, and Titanium. Every trim except the entry-level S is available with a hybrid powertrain. The 2019 model year also saw the return of the SEL trim with Ford discontinuing the performance-oriented Fusion Sport at the end of the 2019 model year.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Fusion

9 Photos

Ford’s plans to replace the Fusion with something are leaving us confused. We know the automaker is focusing on highly profitable models – crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. However, there have been rumors that Ford will keep the Fusion name alive for a Subaru Outback rival. There are also reports of a new Mondeo, the Fusion’s European sibling, arriving in late 2021, which could be the exact same vehicle. When the Fusion disappears, don’t expect it to sit on a shelf for too long.